153-year-old Christian Marriage Act set for first major update in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – A bill proposing major changes to the Christian Marriage Act, more than 153 years old, has been introduced in Punjab.

The bill has been drafted by Philebus Christopher, Deputy Chairman of the Standing Committee on Minority Affairs in Punjab Assembly.

The proposed legislation requires that both the bride and groom be Christian, whereas the existing law allowed a marriage if only one party was Christian.

It also raises the minimum marriage age to 18 for both men and women, replacing the current law that sets the age at 16 for boys and 13 for girls.

The bill also mandates the registration of Christian marriages with union councils and NADRA, and allows registered churches to solemnize marriages according to Christian procedures.

Additionally, it proposes removing restrictions on the time and day of weddings, which under the current law could not take place after 6 PM.