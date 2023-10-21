At least 11 people were killed and 1,307 others injured in 1,219 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 673 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 634 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams, according to a report released by Rescue 1122 here on Saturday.

The data analysis showed that 623 drivers, 34 underage drivers, 157 pedestrians, and 538 passengers were among the victims of road accidents. The statistics show that 253 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 269 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 84 in Multan with 87 victims, and at third Gujranwala with 83 accidents and 82 victims. According to the data, 1,081 motorbikes, 66 auto-rickshaws, 96 motorcars, 23 vans, six passenger buses, 19 trucks and 117 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.