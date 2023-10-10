THE stream of anti-Pakistan rhetoric from India’s BJP leadership appears unceasing. With general elections in India scheduled for next year, it is increasingly likely that the extremist leadership will intensify their inflammatory rhetoric for electoral advantage.

In the latest, what could be called as reckless and irresponsible remarks, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said “If Shri Ram Janmabhoomi can be taken back after 500 years, there is no reason why we cannot take back ‘Sindhu’ (Sindh). In our view such statements are nothing but aimed at hoodwinking the poor Indian population. Modi’s popularity is on the decline, and with such rhetoric, the BJP leadership aims to divert attention from the real issues for electoral gains. But those living in fool’s paradise should not forget what happened to the Indian Air Force back in February 2019 when our Shaheens shot down their two fighter jets and also apprehended their pilot. This was the clear manifestation that Pakistan defence forces are fully capable to foil any Indian aggression and defend each inch of their territory. Foreign Office spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, rightly condemned the statement, describing it as a manifestation of a revisionist and expansionist mindset. These provocative remarks are a part of the broader agenda of ‘Akhand Bharat’ or undivided India which has been promoted by individuals associated with the BJP-RSS alliance. This aggressive narrative not only deepens existing tension but also exacerbates the challenges to peace and stability in the region. The international community must take notice of these statements and their potential to disrupt regional peace. India must be reined in before it is too late. In a world grappling with various crises, maintaining diplomacy and peace should be paramount, especially in a region as significant as South Asia. Any escalation of tension could have far-reaching consequences, impacting not only India and Pakistan but also neighboring nations and the global community. Instead of indulging in rhetoric, it will be better for the Indian leadership to engage with Pakistan to resolve the outstanding disputes including that of Jammu and Kashmir.