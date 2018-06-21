World Refugee Day observed

Islamabad

World Refugee Day was observed in Pakistan Wednesday. The day is observed on 20th June every year to recog-nize and to ensure that the world stands with Refugees. Refugees are without doubt the most vulnerable people in the world. They deserve the same standard of treatment as the nationals of the country where they have sought refuge.

Pakistan takes pride in serving these heroes by empowering their youth through education in protecting their right to education. On this day, Inspire Pakistan wishes to thank UNHCR, the people and the government of Pakistan—APP