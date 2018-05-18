World Malaria Day observed

PESHAWAR : Director Health Services FATA Friday observed World Malaria Day with theme “Ready to beat Malaria.”

The speakers stressed upon creating awareness among masses to prevent vector borne diseases.

World Malaria Day was commemorated by integrated vector management program here at local hotel. The event was chaired by Dr. Jawad Habib Khan Director Health Services FATA. Different people like entomologist, doctors and community elders participated in the event.

PM Dr. Muhammad Ismail explained briefly the importance, aim and objective of the day. He said that the districts show high Api which was FR Lakki and the lowest Api of Bajour Agency. Dr. Jawad Habib Khan appreciated the work of IVMP and DOMC for the control of Malaria.

Dr. Jawad Habib Khan stressed for the involvement of community to defeat vector borne diseases like Malaria, Dengue and Lushmania. M. Ajmal Khan Medical Entomologist briefly explained the fauna of mosquitoes, and its control methodology for the control of Malaria, Dengue and Leishmania.

At the end of the program Dr. Jawad Khan distributed shields among doctors of Malaria control Programme.