Kuwait International Bank (KIB) was crowned the “Best Islamic Bank in Kuwait in 2023” by UK-based World Finance magazine, holding the title for the tenth consecutive year. The award came in recognition of the Bank continually delivering outstanding Islamic banking products and services, with exceptional customer service.

As one of the world’s leading media platforms in the economic and financial field, World Finance has been holding its annual Islamic Finance awards program since 2007. The awards honor several of the most prominent financial and banking institutions globally, based on some of the highest standards and best practices from within the world of business and finance.

After its nomination alongside a curated list of numerous top banking institutions, KIB emerged victorious. The World Finance Awards jury selected KIB based on specific criteria and several factors. KIB was recognized for being a leader in the industry, delivering Sharia-compliant financial products and services, ensuring continued growth and profitability, diversifying personal and corporate banking and finance products, expanding its market presence and coverage, demonstrating corporate governance transparency and disclosure, and supporting dedicated CSR initiatives.

According to World Finance, what truly sets KIB apart is its pledge to building long-term relationships with its customers and unparalleled commitment to customer service quality.

In a statement, KIB expressed its honor and pride to be recognized as the Best Islamic Bank in Kuwait for the tenth consecutive time by a globally reputed body like World Finance. This award is a testament that the Bank has maintained a remarkable consistency in its efforts to provide the best products and services that suit all its customers’ needs, stemming from KIB’s slogan, ‘Bank for Life.’

The Bank also highlighted its accomplishments in the field of investment, its advanced digital banking experience, and its track record in various community initiatives.

Concluding its statement, the Bank dedicated the award to the entire KIB team, saying that the achievement would not have been possible without their commitment and collaboration. The Bank also affirmed that this recognition would fuel its drive to continue meeting the requirements of the banking sector while sustaining its position as a leading banking institution in Kuwait.—Zawya News