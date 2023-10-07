DHARAMSALA – Bngladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to field againt Afghanistan as the two teams kick off their Cricket World Cup campaign at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala today (Saturday).

Bangladesh and Afghanistan get their first taste of action at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and will both have high hopes or securing a victory at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala that would put them on the path toward a first-ever semi-final berth.

The Bangladesh captain entered his fifth Cricket World Cup after first appearing in the showpiece event in 2009, and sent Afghanistan in to bat with a view to the venue being one where teams often chase down their target in ODIs.

“It’s chasing ground and there should be some help for seamers early on,” Shakib said after winning the toss.

Hashmatullah Shahidi will hope Afghanistan can build a strong total in the first innings following the strong start from openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran.

Squads

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi