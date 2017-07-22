Staff Reporter

Peshawar

A two-day "Project Formulation Workshop" was held at UET Peshawar organized by Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) UET Peshawar in collaboration with Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) Islamabad. The objective of training workshop was to enhance the capabilities of researchers and faculty to prepare funding proposals as per requirements of PSF and funding agencies. The Vice Chancellor, UET Peshawar, Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain was the chief guest at opening ceremony.