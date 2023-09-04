World Bank delegation held a detailed meeting with CEO Water Corporation Engineer Syed Sallahuddin Ahmed at the head office of Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation and discussed in detail the further improvement of the water supply and drainage system in the city.According to the spokesperson of Water Corporation, senior officer of Water Corporation Muhammad Ayoob Shaikh was also present during the meeting.

On this occasion, the World Bank delegation appreciated the efforts made by CEO Water Corporation for the improvement of water supply and drainage and assured full cooperation for the improvement of water supply and drainage system in the city.