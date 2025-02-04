Voice of the People

Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

Int’l Day of

human fraternity

February 4 marks the International Day of Human Fraternity. This day was proclaimed by the UN following the devastation of the World War. This day aims to promote harmony among people regardless of their different faiths and belief systems in society, this day doesn’t only ensure the equality between all humans but also it serves as a reminder to the people of all faiths to spread the mutual harmony in society instead of discord and violence.

The human fraternity has always been a living phenomena that teaches the equality of all humans in the world, however, there are some cases in which the human fraternity faces inequality when it comes to the class divisions then in such cases impoverished people are always overlooked in front of the elite. The human fraternity teaches at every step of life that all humans are equal there is no superiority to a man except piety and good deeds that’s what the Last Prophet (P.B.U.H) told in his last sermon.

This day is not merely a day for observing but a day for the commitment to fraternity among all humans and it is about to be part in one’s grief. Solidarity with all humans will play a key role in maintaining this principle of the UN, i.e., if there is a person who is in pain the other who is next to his home must feel the same trouble for him, and give his accompany whatever he needs.

This day of fraternity is not only referring to human solidarity with one another in hard times but also this tells us that under the sky of the Creator all are equal. However, in our society, highly wealthy persons are being given special value than the impoverished persons, actually it is money that creates distinctions and class divisions among people, with money people are offered much more tributes than a person without money. Islam, a religion of peace, instructs the humans to live in peace, harmony and mutual respect with all, none religion in the world stressed on the lesson of the human fraternity as much as Islam stressed.

SADAM BALOCH

Ghotki

Walking and

jogging

Walking is such a blessing. This God-given gift is restricted or hindered due to some accident or disease. Walking has many forms. The natural ordinary walking that takes us from one part of our residence to the other or to the next door grocery store or just for visiting friends and relatives. The best thing about walking is that this is one exercise that is free and requires no equipment. The most preferred and enjoyed form of walking is a walk in the park. Jogging is considered more beneficial than slow walking.

There is a difference of opinion about the timing of the walk, the duration of a walk, etc. Most health experts believe that a minimum of 30 minutes can also help not only in losing weight but also preventing several diseases or help in controlling them like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, etc. The best timing of the walk is usually preferred, in the morning before sunrise.

A great advantage of walking in the evening is that according to health experts it has a positive impact on your sleep and even your mood. Other major benefits include strengthening of bones, maintaining a healthy body weight and according to some sources even prevent the invasion of major diseases like cancer. Inhaling in an open air reduces tension and anxiety and depression. We should prefer walking on foot despite using a car or motor bike to purchase eatables from nearby markets. What are you waiting for? J

QAZI JAMSHED SIDDIQUI

Lahore

Perilous

migration

A disturbing trend has emerged in Pakistan, with a surge in illegal immigration incidents. The cases in Morocco and Greece highlight the alarming scale of this illicit migration. The recurring instances of illegal migration reflect high inflation and rampant unemployment which compel individuals to take drastic measures, risking their lives in search of better opportunities abroad. While it’s understandable that people wish to change their circumstances, it is deeply concerning that many are willing to gamble with their lives rather than explore safer, more sustainable alternatives.

Instead of resorting to perilous journeys, individuals could focus on creating sustainable livelihoods by starting small businesses or finding innovative ways to support themselves. Choosing alternative, dangerous paths only invites more hardship. These paths are doomed to fail and ultimately lead to further trouble. For those eager to work abroad, it is crucial to explore official channels and follow proper procedures. This ensures a safe, legal journey and provides a stable foundation for a successful overseas work experience.

AREEBA ALTAF

Sindh