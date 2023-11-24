Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space.

Call for practical education

I am writing to address a pressing concern about Pakistan’s educational system. It is evident that our country lags behind in fostering practical learning experience for our students. While other nations prioritize practical education, we seem to be falling short, resulting in a significant disparity in innovation and invention.

Countries that emphasize practical learning methodologies have witnessed a surge in technological advancements and innovative solutions. Unfortunately, Pakistan’s education system often leans heavily on rote memorization, lacking practical application and critical thinking development. To bridge this gap, it’s imperative for our educational institutions to incorporate more hands-on learning, real-world problem-solving scenarios and technology integration into the curriculum.

By encouraging creativity, experimentation and practical application of knowledge, we can empower our students to become innovators and contribute meaningfully to technological advancements. It’s high time we re-evaluate our educational approach to align with the demands of the modern world and ensure that our posterity has the skills and mindset needed to thrive in an increasingly innovative global landscape

SHAHZAD HUSSAIN

Sukkur

Say no to terrorism

Terrorism, defined as the unlawful use of violence to instil fear in a population for a specific political objective, has persisted for decades. Groups like the Mujahidin, Al-Qaeda and the Taliban, as violent non-state actors, have significantly impacted international relations. Pakistan stands as a prime example through the lens of terrorism.

Since the “9/11” incident, the global landscape has transformed, with the Middle East bearing the brunt of these changes. The relationship between Iran and KSA has particularly influenced the entire Middle East. Despite Pakistan’s strategic geographical advantage—bordering India to the east, Iran and Afghanistan to the west, China and landlocked Asian countries to the north, and the Arabian Sea to the south—trade hasn’t reached its potential. Terrorism is a significant reason, severely impacting the economy and infrastructure. Terrorism breeds uncertainty, heightens risk perceptions, and lowers investment rates and economic growth. Pakistan has suffered losses of around 35-40 billion since 2001-2002.

Its economic growth declined not only due to the global financial crisis but also due to internal issues, including the war on terror in NWFP and FATA bordering Afghanistan, which drained substantial government resources. Pakistan, more than any other country, has faced the threats of terrorism, demanding additional time and security for regular business operations.

Terrorism tarnishes a country’s image, disrupts law and order, impedes humanitarian aid and adversely affects living standards, especially health and education, disproportionately impacting the poor. It leads to population displacement, loss of loved ones, mental health issues, destruction of private infrastructure and severely disrupts trade systems. Given these consequences, it’s imperative to combat terrorism urgently.

MAHNOOR RAJPUT

Via email

A pedestrian paradise

Motor bikes should be banned in the street market, the small street makes it uncomfortable for people to move in streets for shopping, as Larkana is already a small town and it’s famous market place “Resham Gali’s” charm lies in its vibrant market atmosphere, yet the narrow streets pose challenges for shoppers due to motorbikes crowding the already limited space.

Imagine strolling through this bustling marketplace, unhindered by the roar of engines and weaving through the crowds without the added obstacle of bikes. Banning motorbikes from these streets could revitalize the market experience and enhance the pedestrian friendly zone, making it safer, more comfortable and ultimately more enticing for visitors. This bold yet pragmatic step would demonstrate a commitment to prioritizing the shoppers’ convenience and safety.

AREEBA ALTAF

LARKANA

Environmental hardships

It is important to spread proper environmental pollution awareness in order to protect the health and well-being of ourselves and future generations. Here are some ways to do this: educate yourself, learn about the various types of environmental pollution and their impacts on the earth.

This will help you understand the importance of addressing the issue and inspire you to take action. Share your knowledge with your friends, family and community. This can be done through social media, blog posts, or even just casual conversations.

Support organizations that work to combat environmental pollution by donating time or money to organizations that work to address environmental pollution, such as the Environmental Defence Fund or the Natural Resources Defence Council. Use environmentally-friendly products.

Look for products that are made with environmentally friendly materials or processes. This will help reduce the amount of pollution caused by the production and disposal of these products. And lastly, reduce your own pollution. Take steps to reduce your own impact on the environment. This can include conserving water, reducing energy consumption and properly disposing of trash and recyclables.

MEENAL RASHEED

Lahore

Box letter

Drug addition

Drug addiction is a pressing issue in Balochistan, affecting a significant portion of its population. The region grapples with the challenges posed by this problem, inflicting acute hardships on its residents. Drugs have detrimental effects on various parts of the body, including the brain, throat, lungs and stomach. The number of drug addicts continues to rise steadily, yet the government has not taken meaningful steps to address this pressing issue. According to reports, thousands of people have been affected by drugs in the recent past, resulting in a tragic loss of life for many. Drug addiction manifests in various destructive forms, wreaking havoc on individuals. Regrettably, the relevant authorities have miserably failed to confront this alarming situation effectively. It’s imperative that authorities take proactive measures to tackle this issue promptly. I strongly recommend that the government prioritize and address this matter urgently.

MAHGANJ ALI BAKSH

Karachi