Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

World Cup

Kudos to Padmavathi Pallekone, mother of the Dutch cricketer Teja Nidamanuru (playing in the current edition of the World Cup), for honestly admitting that she would root for the Netherlands even when the team plays against India as her son plays for the former!

Apart from the natural emotion of a mother towards her son and his team, anybody is well within his/her rights to support any team in any sport even when the match is against the home country. After all “sporting affiliation” and “national interest” are as fundamentally different as chalk and cheese!

It is high time sports should be taken in sporting spirit only instead of exploiting it as an avenue to flex “nationalist” muscle! An excellent comment of Sania Mirza can be recalled in this context. When ensuring a permanent eradication of battles, skirmishes from the face of the globe should remain the demand of civilization; many cricket “admirers”, advertisers and a section of the media are working all-out to convert an arena as noble as sports into a full-fledged theatre of “war”!

Amidst this vitiated environment, Sania had boldly tweeted prior to the India-Pakistan match in 2019 World Cup — “It’s only cricket for God’s sake, and if you think it’s any more than that then get a grip or get a life”. In this age of insanity, it was a relief to note such liberal and logical thoughts from upright sensible persons like Sania Mirza!

Ending with the last Test match of the Pakistani legend Asif Iqbal in 1980 Kolkata, when he was returning to the pavilion after playing the last innings of his life, the whole Eden Gardens stood at their feet and continued clapping warmly and affectionately till the last glimpse of that Pakistani legend. Yes, humanity and sportsmanship at its divine best!

KAJAL CHATTERJEE

Kolkata, India

Reality of social media

Social media is considered one of the greatest inventions of the 21st century, offering a plethora of benefits. However, it also possesses some dark aspects that envelop the entire subject. Platforms like Facebook, Google, etc., are free for users, yet their owners accumulate billions in revenue. Facebook, for example, has 18 data centres that cost a staggering 18 billion dollars. This raises questions about how these owners amass such wealth and whether excessive use of social media is secure.

Initially, digital platforms were created to connect people and their ideas. However, their excessive use brought about additional facets. As the user base grew exponentially, advertisements became a prominent feature on screens. Data usage costs were reduced, leading to people dedicating more time that was once spent on sports, family gatherings and friendly trips, to watching unlimited videos and images for free. In 2023, the darker side of social media has become particularly egregious as it now has significant access into our private spaces, including our bedrooms. The most valuable asset, a human possesses, is their attention. The more users there are, the more ads are generated, resulting in substantial revenue. Ads are meticulously targeted, ensuring that a middle-income individual is not bombarded with luxury car advertisements, while the affluent are not flooded with promotions for cheap watches and pants on their devices.

These platforms provide captivating content while simultaneously harvesting our data. When an individual signs up on any platform, they provide personal information such as their name, email, phone number, and location. This data is unequivocally more valuable than the oil in the Middle East. Through the collection of unsolicited information, a person’s next steps and behaviours are influenced and controlled.

SAJID ALI NAICH

Khairpur

Sheikh Zayed Hospital strike

I am writing to express my deep concern regarding the ongoing strike at Sheik Zayed Hospital in Lahore. The strike has undoubtedly created an unsettling environment for both patients and healthcare professionals.The hospital, where dedicated healthcare professionals have resorted to a strike due to unpaid salaries, is facing a concerning issue that is not only affecting the livelihoods of these healthcare heroes but also jeopardizing the wellbeing of countless patients who rely on the hospital’s services.

The hospital’s OPD services remain closed and the Young Doctors Association, Young Nurses Association and Paramedical Alliance staged a protest. I also came to know through that, according to the Grand Health Alliance, the hospital faces a shortage of medicines, including life-saving ones and plans to continue the strike until their demands are met.

Doctors and medical staff are demanding immediate salary payments, as they have been deprived of their pay for over two months. The employees are advocating for a 30% salary increase and holding those responsible for the hospital’s financial strain accountable. They vow to persist in their protest until their demands are met. The strike has continued for almost two weeks.

The individuals working at the hospital have provided invaluable care to our community, often under challenging circumstances. However, their dedication is now overshadowed by the financial hardships they face due to unpaid salaries. This not only demoralizes the healthcare staff but also undermines the quality of care that patients receive.

The situation demands immediate action. It is crucial that the hospital administration and relevant authorities address this matter promptly and transparently. Unpaid salaries not only violate the rights of dedicated healthcare workers but also tarnish the reputation of an institution that plays a vital role in our community’s healthcare infrastructure.

HAFSA NADEEM

Lahore

Box letter

Medical care

In a grave revelation, yet another case of medical malpractice has come to light in Punjab. The eyesight of several diabetic patients has been potentially destroyed after they were administered a locally manufactured Avastin injection, intended for the treatment of retinal damage. These alarming incidents have been reported in various districts including Kasur, Lahore, Multan, and Jhang. This unfortunate situation serves as a stark reminder of the 2021 scandal, where shockingly, expired stents were used, revealing a distressing level of negligence in the medical field. Reports indicate that only 2% of such cases lead to legal action, underscoring the pressing need for comprehensive reforms in our healthcare system. It is disheartening to note that there have been 200 complaints of medical negligence filed with the PMDC. The safety and well-being of patients must be the utmost priority in any healthcare system. Urgent and specific measures need to be implemented to address instances of medical malpractice and negligence. This alarming trend underscores the imperative for immediate and substantial reforms in the healthcare sector, ensuring that incidents like these do not recur and restoring public trust in the medical profession.

ZAMUR HAFEEZ

Lahore