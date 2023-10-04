Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

Education for all

It is crucial to address the issue of restricted access to education in Pakistan. The nation has been grappling with this problem for years, and it’s time to take meaningful action. One such action was taken by the caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh, who ordered private schools to provide eligible children with free education. This action is innovative and could potentially reshape Pakistan’s destiny.

Children who have access to high-quality education are better prepared to lead fulfilling lives and contribute to the development of their nation. Unfortunately, not all children in Pakistan have equal access to education. Many eligible students, particularly those from disadvantaged background, have missed out on the opportunity to receive a solid education simply because they couldn’t afford it. By implementing free education in private institutions for deserving students, we are ensuring that more children, regardless of their socioeconomic situation, can attend school.

People, who have received an education, are more likely to make informed decisions, contribute to the workforce and play an active role in their local communities. This action can improve not only the life of individual students but also the entire communities and, in the long run, the entire country. Access to education is a fundamental human right that all children should have, not a luxury reserved for a select few with the means to afford it.

The order to provide free education to merit-based children at private institutions is a crucial step towards a better future for Pakistan. It’s a positive move towards ensuring that everyone, regardless of background or financial situation, has access to education. This commendable decision should be applauded and supported, as it has the potential to enhance the lives of many children and pave the path for a more prosperous and just Pakistan. A better and more optimistic future for our country can be achieved by ensuring that more youngsters have access to education which is the key to progress.

MUNAWAR SIDDIQUI

Lahore

O’ my kids

Parents’ love and affection for their children is unparalleled, shaping their future within their means. However, financial limitations can lead to jealousy among children when they cannot provide everything. This can strain relationships and cause grudges among both children and parents. Excessive love for their own children can blind parents to treating other children with fairness and kindness, often viewing them as rivals.

This behaviour can escalate into fights among kids, sometimes with tragic consequences, as seen in a real incident in Karachi.In joint family systems, differences in treatment toward children can cause strife among siblings and their spouses. Parents should strive to treat all children equally, acknowledging that feelings of favouritism are hard to control. Wise intervention by elders during disputes among children is crucial, guiding them to understand the inevitability of conflicts in communal living and the importance of letting go.

The focus should be on nurturing children, instilling essential values and ethics, and setting a positive example to guide them into becoming valuable members of society. Parents must strive for fairness and avoid involvement in children’s disputes, aiming for a harmonious and happy family life in which all children are treated equitably.

FAISAL ANSAR

Karachi

Mastung tragedy

In Mastung, Balochistan, a devastating blast took 55 lives, including a police officer and seven siblings, leaving one brother behind. This tragedy underscores the ongoing threat of terrorism in the nation, as the attack deliberately targeted an Eid Milad-un-Nabi parade, revealing a significant security lapse.

Swift action based on timely intelligence could have prevented this disaster, as a parallel explosion occurred in Hangu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on the same day, highlighting the widespread nature of the threat.

The responsible party for the Mastung blast remains unidentified, necessitating a thorough investigation. This inquiry is vital to assess the focus of the country’s security forces and address the harm inflicted on citizens in recent years, both in terms of lives lost and those left injured.

AMREEN NOOR

Karachi

Stray dogs

The issue of stray dogs in Islamabad has resurfaced, echoing concerns raised a year ago, when minimal action was taken to address the problem. Unfortunately, as the year has passed, the population of stray dogs in the city, predominantly female, has multiplied significantly, tripling the numbers from the previous year.

These stray dogs have formed packs that roam the streets, often causing disturbances with incessant barking and an unpredictable propensity to resort to biting. The F-11 sector of Islamabad, in particular, has felt the brunt of this issue, raising concerns about the safety of prayers, such as Fajr and Isha, in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

With the onset of colder weather, the problem is expected to exacerbate, intensifying the risks posed by these strays. It is imperative that the authorities take immediate action to address this growing problem and ensure the safety of Islamabad’s citizens. Swift and effective measures are required to curb the escalating population of stray dogs and mitigate the associated risks, allowing the residents of Islamabad to live without fear.

KHALID SIDDIQU

Via email

Box letter

Teacher appreciation

Teachers are the guiding hands leading us toward a brighter future. They go beyond textbooks, serving as mentors, guides and wellsprings of inspiration and motivation. They teach us how to embrace the future with wisdom and confidence. Furthermore, their patience creates a safe space where students can explore, make mistakes, learn and grow. They dedicate countless hours planning engaging lessons. This dedication and passion make teachers heroes. As a great personality once said, “Teaching is the profession that teaches all other professions.” Therefore, showing appreciation and gratitude for their hard work is vital. They deserve recognition, respect and support for their invaluable role in education, shaping future generations.

ZARNAZ AKHTAR

Karachi