Heaps of garbage

There are piles of garbage everywhere in Turbat City. Recently I went to Sabzi Mandi (vegetable market) in Turbat and there was strong stench coming from piles of waste that was unbearable.

The public and authorities are equally guilty as people throw garbage on streets and there are no arrangements for cleaning by relevant authorities. So people should throw waste at dedicated places while concerned authorities should improve sanitation system in order to clean the city and enhance its beauty.

AURANGZEB NADIR

TURBAT, BALOCHISTAN

Food insecurity

Food insecurity has become a significant issue in Pakistan. According to a study three main factors are fuelling food insecurity. Economic and political crisis, along with last year massive floods, as Pakistan had to pay billions in external debt and there is no quick sign of economic recovery.

High inflation has also influenced the budget of middle as well as lower middle classes. Million of people remain undernourished, as poorest can’t afford to buy food. Indeed, when economy is heading for a downfall and rupee is nose-diving, buying from global market becomes an arduous task.

As a result now there are no any easy or quick answers how food insecurity can be tackled, the fact is that present crisis took decades in the making. So its important to find numerous solutions such as strengthening social safety nets, population control, improve agriculture yields and aiming for food autarky.

TABISH FEROZ

VIA email

University in crisis

University of Balochistan, Quetta is the largest and oldest university in the province. It is spread over on area of ??200 acres. It was established in June 1970 to promote excellence in the fields of arts, sciences, commerce and humanities. In June 1996 the Balochistan Assembly passed the University of Balochistan Act 1996. Currently there are 50 departments, as initially the university started with three departments Physics, Chemistry and Geology.

With the passage of time new departments were established while five specialized centres and Law College is also run by the university. Unfortunately, university has had a number of problems over the years, including student and administration involvement in politics and economic crisis affecting faculty wages, which is worrying and pushing institution to the verge of catastrophe.

Though student politics is serving as a platform for students to express their opinions and advocate for their rights in university premises. However, student politics also faces challenges. Often, it becomes a battleground for different ideological and political factions. This can lead to polarisation and conflicts, diverting attention from genuine student issues. Moreover, undue influence from external political parties has distorted the purpose of student politics.

Political involvement of faculty members has played its role in bringing the university to the brink of collapse. Economic and financial irregularities are being used for political gains. Recently, the University was shut down indefinitely for all academic activity after a clash between two student organisations.

USAMA NAZEER

QUETTA, BALOCHISTAN

Commendable ambulance services

I recently called an ambulance service for my neighbour near Gulshan-i-Iqbal Block/4 to Patel Hospital, who suddenly suffered a cardiac issue. I had called ambulance services of SIEHS on 1122. The services were very good. The call centre staff was courteous and promptly answered my call. The ambulance arrived within 10 to 12 minutes, while the call centre staff remained on call and provided all necessary instructions to me on phone. Paramedics were well trained and handled the patient with care before taking him to the hospital.

ABU BAKAR

KARACHI

Karachi Zoo affairs

In past few months tragic demise of seventeen-year-old African elephant Noor Jehan while two more elephants namely Sonia and Malika are being kept in poor condition, constituting potential danger to their health. Sonia is said to have developed foot injury and knee swelling that have occurred due to damaged concrete floor and constant moist conditions in her cage. Malika is undergoing treatment for Trypanosomiasis, a potentially fatal parasitic infection that was detected in Noor Jehan after her death.

Another sad incident of Raju the 26 years old chimpanzee passing away from a heart attack, took place recently. Over the past year and a half, the zoo has lost two lions, an elephant and numerous cubs. The profound negligence on part of zoo caretakers has led to this unfortunate situation. Despite announcement of zoo closures and bringing improvement there has been no implementation. The wild animals continue to suffer at the hands of zoo employees. The management of safari park and zoo is still delaying required treatments for needy animals.

Sonia is unable to stand on her injured limbs. She is unable to bear her own weight. According to experts, delayed medical care can lead to worsening condition of these poor animals eventually leading to an end of their life. Caged animals go through immense stress and unnecessary confinement. If people want to see wild animals in real life, they can observe wildlife in the wild or visit a sanctuary. Ideally, there should be steps taken to resolve this issue like taking elephants to a country where better veterinary services and care is available. It’s high time we admit how much do we lack in this domain.

SUKKENA AFZAL

Karachi