Austerity must start from top

While I was impressed by our young Foreign Minister’s performance at Goa while attending SCO conference, it was very disappointing that he decided to take a separate state-owned executive jet to go to the UAE to extend condolences to Royal family on sad demise of one of their members.

He could have proceeded to the UAE, along with PM a day earlier. This abuse and waste of state resources must stop now. I expected far better from the son of BB, a woman of substance, who was respected internationally for manner in which she conducted herself.

NIGHAT MALIK

Lahore

Rising petroleum prices

Many people are worried about petrol prices in Pakistan these days. These are increasing rapidly, which can make it difficult to manage expenses. Many people are struggling to meet their basic needs. Increase in gasoline prices has increased cost of transportation.

This has affected prices of goods and services, making them more expensive. The increase in petroleum prices has also affected our agricultural sector. Farmers are facing difficulties getting their produce to market. This has led to a reduction in the supply of food items, which has pushed up prices further.

The tourism industry has also been affected by hike in petroleum prices. It is becoming more expensive for tourists to travel to Pakistan. Due to which number of tourists coming to the country has decreased. I appeal to higher authorities to find ways to control rising prices. The government needs to find ways to reduce petroleum prices to help the economy.

MISBAH SANA

Karachi

Child abuse

It’s most unfortunate that child abuse has become a serious problem in Pakistan. One sees that children are being abused which is not only harmful for them physically but it is harmful for them mentally too. In Pakistan, around 0.55million children are abused annually. Article 37(A) of the constitution states that “ No child shall be subjected to torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment”. Yet people and authorities both have failed to protect the children.

According to a recent study, during first five and a half months of 2023, 1400 children were abused in Punjab; 62 of them were boys. Gujranwala also topped the list where 220 cases were reported, followed by Dera Ghazi Khan and Faisalabad. Child abuse not brings physical wounds on a child but it can have mental wounds too. Due to mental wounds, he will repeat same acts that he faced at the hands of perpetrator. So save our children and their future.

AYESHA BASHIR

Via email

Under-age marriage

Under-age marriages in Pakistan and region have been raising several questions about lives of such married children. Certainly, it was shocking to see a neighbour of mine marrying her 15-year old daughter recently. It is not the only incident, as there were many minor girls being forced to such unpredictable marriages.

Under-age marriages affect psychological and social growth of the child. Certainly, the girls who are married at an early age tend to bear more children that contribute to overpopulation. Many face pregnancy related health problems and have more chances of infant mortality of their babies. The high rates of maternal and infant mortality in Pakistan are closely linked to early marriage. If a child can’t take care of herself then how can she take responsibility of entire house? There are many parents who force their children for marriage to curtail their financial burden, but they don’t think about tragic consequences of an early marriage.

TABISH FEROZ

Turbat, Balochistan