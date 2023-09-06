The delegation of Muslim scholars, which is currently on a visit to Afghanistan, continued its meetings with Afghan officials. The delegation met with Minister of Hajj and Endowments, Mawlawi Noor Muhammad Thaqib, and also met with Minister of Petroleum and Minerals, MawlawiShihab al-Din Delwar and Minister of Interior, MawlawiSiraj al-Din Haqqani. Furthermore, it held a meeting with the President of the Academy of Sciences, Sheikh MawlawiFarid al-Din Mahmoud.

During these meetings, views were exchanged on issues related to tolerance and moderation in Islam, education of girls, and women’s work. Afghan officials delivered a thorough explanation to the delegation about Afghanistan’s efforts on these issues—PR