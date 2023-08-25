The U.S. State Department on Thursday imposed sanctions on 13 people and entities it said are reportedly connected to the forced deportation and transfer of Ukraine’s children, as Washington ramps up pressure on Moscow over its invasion.

The United States is also taking steps to impose visa restrictions on three Russia-installed purported authorities over their involvement in human rights abuses of Ukrainian minors, the State Department said in a statement.

The sanctions coincided with Ukraine’s Inde-pendence Day. “The United States will not stand by as Russia carries out these war crimes and crimes against humanity,” U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield told a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine on Thursday.—INP