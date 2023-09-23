US Special Representative for Afghanistan, Thomas West, engages in high-level discussions during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. West’s diplomatic efforts span various nations and organizations.

In a notable meeting with Japan’s special envoy for Afghanistan, Kansuke Nagaoka, West praised Japan’s unwavering support for the Afghan people. He highlighted Japan’s active diplomacy and generous contributions aimed at addressing the humanitarian and essential needs of Afghans.

Additionally, West conferred with Tariq Ali Bakheet, the special envoy of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC), to delve into the OIC’s initiatives in Afghanistan. West commended the OIC’s focus on promoting moderation, tolerance, women’s and girls’ access to education, and women’s right to work. The envoy also had a significant discussion with Norway’s Foreign Minister, Anniken Huitfeldt, emphasizing shared interests in Afghanistan. West recognized Norway as a critical partner in their principled support of the Afghan people.

Furthermore, West met with David Miliband, the head of the International Rescue Committee (IRC), lauding the organization’s pivotal role in delivering principled assistance across Afghanistan. During his meeting with Pakistan’s Caretaker Foreign Minister, Jalil Abbas Jilani, the envoy delved into shared security interests, the imperative to support the rights of Afghan women and girls, and the status of humanitarian support in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, held discussions with key US officials, including Deputy Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf, and Special Representative of US President for Afghanistan Thomas West, on the sidelines of the 78th UNGA in New York. Their talks encompassed Qatar-US bilateral relations, strategies to strengthen them, regional and international matters of mutual interest, and the latest developments in Afghanistan.