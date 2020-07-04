We can’t remember what it’s like to wear anything other than joggers and leggings at this point. Skinny jeans? Never heard of them.
But if your choice of loungewear needs a little refresh then why not take your style cue from Anais Gallagher? She’s wearing a colour pop pair of joggers by iets frans… here, which she’s teamed with a T-shirt and Van trainers.
If you’re not familiar with the Urban Outfitters-owned brand then it’s time to catch up, because everyone from Rochelle Humes to Diane Kruger are fans.
Update your loungewear like Anais in orange joggers by iets frans
