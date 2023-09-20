THE UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres has called for sweeping changes to multilateral institutions, including reforms in the UN Security Council and restructuring of global financial systems. Opening the UN General Assembly session in New York, he called on world leaders to show and not merely more words to deal with the worsening climate emergency, escalating conflicts, dramatic technological disruptions and a global cost-of-living crisis that was increasing hunger and poverty around the world.

The reforms and changes that the UN Chief wants to see in his own institution and that of other multilateral institutions are long due but unfortunately as highlighted by speeches of some leaders at the UNGA session the focus remains on strategic rivalries and not on institution building and their use for forging global cooperation to tackle the common challenges threatening the globe, especially the worrisome climate change. The lack of concern to the plight of the poor countries and inequalities were underlined by the Secretary General when he described the recent devastating floods in Libya as a symbol of the world’s ills, pointing out ‘as we speak now, bodies are washing ashore from the same Mediterranean Sea where billionaires sunbathe on their super yachts’.

The wealthy nations, responsible for climate-related disasters in different parts of the globe, have the means to mitigate their effects but they are unconcerned about the plight of innocent victims of climate change. Last year, Pakistan too witnessed the worst kind of floods and incessant rains causing colossal human and economic losses but the victims are still waiting for their rehabilitation as the country has not enough resources to undertake the reconstruction activities on its own. Donors pledged $10.9 billion in the form of loans for reconstruction but it so far has received just $1.48 billion in the form of project and commodity financing.

No one would differ from the UN Secretary General on the need for institutional reforms but urgencies cannot wait for slow changes and therefore, Mr Guterres ought to activate existing mechanisms within the UN systems to address woes of the small and poor countries. As for reforms in the UN Security Council, there is consensus to make the Council more authoritative, effective and better able to serve the all member states and people of the world. Most member states also agree that the Security Council should be expanded to include more countries in its decision-making but they differ on how this objective is to be achieved.

Majority of countries want an increase in the non-permanent category of members but some influential states want addition of more countries as permanent members. Even among those who advocate increasing the number of permanent members, positions differ on the rationale and criteria for enlargement, on the desirable size and regional distribution of any expansion and on whether any new permanent members should have the right of veto. It seems highly likely that these issues would be resolved in the foreseeable future because of sharp differences but a solution has to be found as there is increasing perception that the UN has been rendered almost ineffective because of lack of adequate representation, misuse of veto power, geopolitical rivalry within P5 and threat to State’s sovereignty.

The UN Secretary General has rightly pointed out that the global cost-of-living crisis is increasing hunger and poverty around the world. Most parts of the globe experienced the worst kind of Covid-19 causing recession and prudent policies and approaches were needed to undo the damage, especially to the developing world. However, their sufferings were compounded by conflicts like the Ukraine war which disrupted smooth supplies of food and energy to the world markets and as a consequence shortages fuelled price-hike. As Pakistan is one of the worst affected countries by the global recession and escalating prices of oil and other commodities, it is hoped that Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar would highlight the issues involved during his speech at the UN as well as in bilateral meetings with heads of other participating countries. There is uncalled for criticism about the visit of the Prime Minister (citing financial woes of the country) as an effective representation is more important than saving a few thousand dollars.