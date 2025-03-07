UK Pound strengthens against Pak rupee; 07 March 2025

KARACHI – UK Pound or GBP sterling exchange rate moved up against Pakistani rupee as it stood at Rs361.03 on Friday, 07 March 2025, according to Forex Association of Pakistan.

The selling rate of the pound also registered changes as it is being sold for Rs360.84 in the South Asian country.

The currency code for the British Pound Sterling is GBP, which is the official currency of the United Kingdom. The pound sign (£) is used for the British Pound Sterling, also known as “sterling.”

Over 1.5 million Pakistani expatriates live in the United Kingdom, making it a significant contributor to remittances received by Pakistan from Britain.

Pound to PKR Rate Today

The UK pound is being traded at Rs360.63 in the open market. So, the 1,000 pounds will be equal to Rs360,630 in Pakistani currency.

Overseas Pakistanis residing in the UK sent $443.6 million in wake of remittances during January 2025, 1% higher than $438 million sent in December 2024. However, the inflows improved by 22% on year on year basis.

The United Kingdom has been engaged with Pakistan to support sustainable development by increasing bilateral trade and other economic partnerships.

Total trade in goods and services (exports plus imports) between the UK and Pakistan was £4.4 billion in the four quarters to the end of Q3 2024, an increase of 3.0% or £130 million in current prices from the four quarters to the end of Q3 2023.