LAHORE – The University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Friday issued the annual calendar for MBBS and BDS professional examinations.

According to the notification, the MBBS first professional annual examinations will commence on January 12, 2024, the second professional on December 27, the third professional on December 29, the fourth professional on January 23, 2024, and the MBBS final professional annual examinations on February 2, 2024.

Similarly, BDS’s first professional annual examinations will start on January 5, 2024, second professional on January 23, 2024, third professional on February 20, 2024, and BDS’s final professional annual examinations will start on February 29, 2024.