Two brothers shot dead

Lakki Marwat

Armed men gunned down two brothers over personal grudge and fled the scene here on Thursday.

Police said that the incident took place at Manji Wala Link Road in Lakki Marwat where armed men sprayed bullets at opponents with whom they were in difference.

As a result of firing two brothers were killed on the spot and the attackers fled the scene after committing dual murder.

The bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem and the police after registering a case against the murderers started raids for their arrest.