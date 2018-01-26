Two bodies recovered

Bodies of two people were recovered from room of a hotel in the metropolis on Thursday.

Police said that it was informed by the administration of a hotel located at Saddar Cantt Station that a people staying in a room of hotel had not come out last 24 hours; neither were they responding to the call.

The police reached the scene and when break opened the door, found the two people dead with froth coming out of their mouths. Food was also present near the bodies which reveal that the death occurred due to eating poisonous food. —INP

