Two bodies found

Bannu

Bodies of two people including a missing minor girl were recovered from different areas here on Sunday, police said. Limbs tied bullet riddled body of a 50-year-old man was recovered from Gambar area of Bannu in Ghoriwala police station jurisdiction. Body of three-year-old Saima, who went missing a couple of days earlier was recovered from a pond in Haibak area of Bannu, Basia Khel police station jurisdiction. The bodies of both were shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Bannu.—INP

