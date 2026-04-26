Trump–Pentagon’s best friend

Trump is a disrupter. Trump is an outsider who stormed Washington. Trump rattled the bureaucracy. Trump unsettled the Pentagon. Trump challenged the generals. Trump refused to play by the rules of America’s permanent security establishment.

Cold truth: Extraordinary at first glance. Fiction on closer inspection.

For the record: Under Trump’s first term, military spending surged past $700 billion annually — levels that even hawkish Cold War planners would have found extraordinary. In his second term, the pattern has continued. The weapons systems keep getting funded, the procurement contracts keep flowing, and the defense contractors keep posting record profits.

The Sentinel program – $141 billion with the total lifecycle cost pegged at $264 billion. Trump signed an executive order in April 2025 mandating cancellation scrutiny for any program more than 15 percent over budget. Sentinel was 81 percent over — more than five times his own threshold. Trump’s Pentagon nominees then certified it must continue. Trump said nothing. This is not a detail. This is the proof. Trump is a president who issues an order that his own Pentagon ignores, and then accepts that outcome without objection.

The “Golden Dome” missile defense system received $24.4 billion. Northrop Grumman’s B-21 Raider stealth received $4.7 billion. The nuclear-capable sea-launched cruise missile program received $2 billion.

At Lockheed Martin, revenue hit $71 billion with a record order backlog of $176 billion. At Northrop Grumman, full-year sales reached $41 billion with a record backlog of $91.5 billion. At RTX (Raytheon’s parent), full-year sales hit $88.6 billion with a defense backlog of $107 billion

Strip away the theater — the rallies, the feuds, the provocations — and what remains is a president whose actual record of governance has been, for the most permanent institutions of American power, deeply reassuring.

On 13 February 2025, Trump said he wants to cut military spending in half. “I’m going to say there’s no reason for us to be spending almost $1 trillion on the military. I want to say let’s cut our military budget in half,” Trump said. The actual budget for 2026: $901 billion.

Lo and behold, the noise served a function: it gave the impression of a president challenging the old order, while the old order continued its business undisturbed.

January 7, Trump threatened to “cut off Pentagon purchases from Raytheon”. Raytheon’s stock slid more than 5 percent. Within hours, Trump declared he would ask Congress to approve a $1.5 trillion military budget in 2027, a $600 billion increase in spending. Raytheon’s stock surged back (insiders made a great deal of money in a very short window).

Trump’s threat and the reward were two hands of the same gesture — one for the cameras, one for the contractors. Trump’s threats point in one direction – the money flows in the other. And the gap between the two is where the establishment lives most comfortably. DOGE went after everything. Education budgets, foreign aid, health agencies, federal workers — nothing was sacred. Everything, that is, except the Pentagon.

To be certain, the Pentagon has not found an adversary. It has found a performer – a performer par excellence. The script is disruption – the outcome is continuity. The lines are anti-establishment – the ledger is establishment-perfect. Noise above the surface – alignment beneath it. This is not friction. This is choreography. In recent memory, no partnership has worked this smoothly — a president who performs, and a Pentagon that quietly books the results. Hard truth: The budget trajectory follows Pentagon requests, not Trump’s rhetoric.

History will record Trump as the outsider who never left the inside. The most ‘disruptive’ president in American history has delivered the most obedient Pentagon budget in American history. The Pentagon did not fall to the ‘disrupter’. The ‘disrupter’ fell to the Pentagon.

—The writer is a journalist and

political analyst.