Transporters warned against overcharging

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has advised the transporters to not overcharging bus fares from people going to hometowns for Eid ul

Fitr.

Talking to APP, Secretary RTA, Khalid Yameen Satti said that it is common feature that on the occasion of Eid, people go to their hometowns to celebrate the festival with their loved ones.

People from abroad as well as major cities make it a point to be home with their kith and kin for the festivities.

However, the transporters have a habit of fleecing the homebound citizens by charging exorbitant rates. He said, stern action would be taken against transporters found overcharging and overloading the passengers.

The staff concerned have been directed to check overcharging and overloading of passengers in buses and vans specially before Eid ul Fitr. The checking will be carried out randomly at different places.

Strict action will be taken on the spot and excess fares will be returned to the passengers. To a question, he informed that a meeting, in this regard, the transporters have been directed to display the fare charts at prominent places at the bus and van stands.

The transporters have also been warned of strict action against overcharging and overloading with punitive measures will be placed at different locations.—APP

Related