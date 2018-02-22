Transporters increase fares

Our Correspondent

Abbottabad

After an increase in local public transport fares in Abbottabad on Wednesday the inter provincial transporters also increased fares among cities. According to details, interprovincial transporters of the district increased the fares of non-air conditioned transport for Islamabad, Peshawar and other cities. The increase in the fares was unprecedented as compare to the previous rise.

Earlier, the fare between Abbottabad to Islamabad was Rs 190 which was increased by Rs 50 while the fare of Peshawar and other cities were also increased at the same ratio. Regional Transport Authority (RTA) is yet to take any action, however, the commuters are found protesting and arguing with the drivers of public transport against the new fares.