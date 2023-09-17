Regardless of faltering on promises, Pakistan has always shown open heartedness towards Afghanistan. Now keeping in view difficulties of Afghans, Pakistan has reopened the Torkham border to allow movement of goods and people. The Torkham border crossing was shut on September 6, when Pakistan and Afghan security forces exchanged fire over a dispute involving construction of a new post along the border.

The decision to reopen the border came after engagement of Afghan Taliban leadership with our au-thorities with the assurance that they will not allow their land to be used against Pakistan. They have also reportedly committed to persuading the TTP to withdraw from positions along the Pak-Afghan border in Chitral. This is not the first time that Afghan authorities have made such commitments. The past experiences clearly indicate that Afghan authorities have miserably failed to fulfil their promises and Pakistan continues to face security threat from the Afghan side. We are sceptical that Taliban will honour their pledges this time too.

TTP poses a serious threat to Pakistan and their sanctuaries at border areas is something that we cannot overlook. While it is equally important that the Taliban authorities rein in these terrorist elements, it is also for us to further strengthen our security measures at border areas to check movement of undesirable elements as well as illegal trade, which is also adversely im-pacting our economy. As also stated by Prime Minister the other day, time has come to deport aliens to their homeland. Similarly, process should also be started for repatriation of registered Afghan refugees and this should be done in a given timeframe.