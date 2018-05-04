Thunderstorm, rain likely at isolated places

Islamabad

The met office Thursday forecast rain-thunderstorm at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Upper FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours. However, hot and dry weather to grip other parts of the country. Rainfall is likely at Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Upper FATA, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during evening/night.

Meanwhile a shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist during next few days. During the last 24 hours rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan. Weather remained hot and dry elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall recorded during this time duration was KP: Cherat 19mm, Kalam 12mm, Kohat 10mm, Peshawar (PAF 10mm, City 02mm), Mirkhani 09mm, Malamjabba 08mm, Chitral, Drosh 07mm, Pattan 06mm, Lower Dir, Saidu Sharif, Kakul 01mm, Risalpur, Balakot Trace , Punjab: Chakwal 13mm, Murree 07mm, Kamra 05mm, Islamabad Z.P, M.B Din 04mm, Mangla, Jhelum, Kasur, Jhang 03mm, Rawalpindi (Chaklala, Shamsabad 02mm).—APP