FIA Peshawar Zone Operations during various crackdowns against illegal money exchangers and counterfeit drugs on Tuesday apprehended three accused and recovered spurious drugs and foreign and local currencies.

According to FIA, a team of Anti-Corruption Circle and Commercial Banking Circle during a raid in Shuba bazar arrested an accused Kifayatullah for selling and delivering counterfeit and unregistered medicines.

In another operation in Sarafa bazaar here, two illegal money exchangers identified as FakhrAzam and Mohammad Azam were arrested.—INP