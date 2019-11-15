Thimister dies aged 57

Paris

Dutch fashion designer Josephus Thimister, a former artistic director at Balenciaga, has died at the age of 57, the French fashion federation said on Wednesday. “It is with sadness that the Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode has learned of the passing away of Josephus Thimister, whose avant-garde style, elegance and skills in cutting have, for many years, contributed to the creative momentum in Paris,” the body said in a statement. Thimister worked for Balenciaga´s luxury ready-to-wear lines from 1991 to 1997 before setting up his own house. In 2005, he became head designer at French luxury footwear label Charles Jourdan. Born in Maastricht in 1962, he studied at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts Antwerp before working under Karl Lagerfeld and Jean Patou at the House of Patou in Paris.—AFP