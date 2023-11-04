Raza Naqvi Attock

A bullets raided body of a taxi driver body was found from a graveyard while a house was looted in a day broad light robbery incident in two different incidents in various parts of Attock on Saturday, Police sources said. In the first incident, Touqeer Ahmed- a taxi driver by profession was missing from Faqeerabad from last two day.

On Saturday, his body was found from a graveyard in Shamsabad area in the limits of Rango Police station of Hazro while his vehicle was missing. Later his body was shifted to tehsil headquarters hospital Hazro for autopsy. Separately, three armed bandits equipped with different weapons looted house in a day broad light robbery incident in the limits of Fatehjang Police station on Saturday.

Police sources said that three masked men entered in to house of Haji Ameer located on Bilal mosque road and make hostage all the family members including children and women on gun point. Later they were locked in the kitchen and armed bandits fled with looted booty including cash, gold ornaments and other valuables and fled successfully.

Moreover, two wanted in attempt murder case were arrested by patrolling Police. According to Police sources Sapirsh Khan and Aftab Ahmed were wanted in an attempted murder case registered against them by Bassal Police and they were on large.