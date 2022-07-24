Tashkent to host Int’l conference on Afghanistan

The Tashkent conference is to be followed with a two-day conference of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on September 15-16.

A delegation of the Islamic Emirate led by the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amir Khan Muttaqi, left Kabul for Tashkent to attend the international conference on Afghanistan held on July 25th and 26th.

“Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and his accompanying delegation traveled to Uzbekistan and will participate in the Tashkent summit about Afghanistan’s situation,” said Zia Ahmad Takal, deputy spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

The conference will be attended by the representatives of 20 world countries including Iran, India and Pakistan.

“The main goal of the event is to develop a set of measures and proposals for the approaches of the world community to promote stability, security, post-conflict reconstruction in Afghanistan and its integration into regional cooperation processes in the interests of the multinational Afghan people and the whole world,” said a statement of the Uzbekistan Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Uzbekistan officials stressed that the presence of the Islamic Emirate delegation in the conference doesn’t reflect the recognition of the current Afghan government.

“As Afghanistan has been sidelined, the neighboring countries are trying to convene conferences on Afghanistan,” said Torek Farhadi, a political analyst.

“The ongoing situation of Afghanistan has a direct impact on the neighboring countries and therefore those countries are trying to thwart any danger through various ways,” said Mehdi Afzali, an international relations’ analyst.

The Tashkent conference is to be followed with a two-day conference of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on September 15-16.—Tolo News