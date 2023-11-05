The sugarcane price has been increased before the crushing season and the sugar rate is also likely to go up in the new season after the raise in sugarcane price.

Sources said that the food department is considering to increase the price of sugarcane by Rs125 to Rs150 per maund. Sources said that Cane Commissioner’s office proposes new price of sugarcane at Rs425 to Rs450.

Agriculture department’s proposal to raise sugarcane price to Rs 440 per maund. The current price of sugarcane is Rs 300 per maund and it is expected that the production cost of sugarcane is likely to increase in new season.

In this regard Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi had directed to start the crushing season from October 28. The Sugar Advisory Board meeting will be held on November 6.