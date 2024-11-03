Special Economic Zones to be facilitated

Minister presided meeting of focal group

A high level meeting of the Focal Group formed by the Prime Minister for the progress of Industrial Zones held here headed by Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Privatization & Communications Abdul Aleem Khan.

This group reviewed the development on Free Economic Zones across the country and the problems being faced there while different proposals came under discussion to resolve the issues.

Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan observed that special incentives are mandatory for these Special Economic Zones. He said that including to declare the Karachi Industrial Park as a model we have to finalize many steps including to handover one Special Economic Zone to China on trial basis as desired by the Prime Minister. Federal Minister for Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan said that Industrial Zones was wonderful option to promote industries in the country which should have been fully benefited but unfortunately for the last several years industrial zones across the country have been neglected badly and these centers are suffering from various difficulties and problems to deal with which measures have to be taken on an emergency basis. Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan further directed to ensure provision of special incentives and facilities to the industrial zones and approved the preparation of final recommendations by the Focal Group so that the pending issues can be resolved expeditiously.—APP