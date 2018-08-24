SOMEHOW, I can’t imagine any of the three highly respected judges pushing and shoving each other to see who should be sworn in first, but there’s a lot of clamour from others as to which judge should be first and which judge given the oath last and all this noise is to see who finally becomes Chief Justice of India a few years hence!

Chief Justice, President, Chairman, Managing Director, Guest of Honour. How we love sitting at the head table! I decided to walk over to interview a Head Table, “Hi!” I said to the Head table. “Sit!” said the Head table, “Make yourself at home. There’s a waiter at the back who’ll take your order for a juice or anything stronger!”

“Whoa! Whoa!” I said, “But isn’t this a teetotaler crowd?” “Yeah, but you’re sitting at the head table, you can do anything, drink, eat, smoke, say, shout anything you want! You can even put your legs on me!”

“But,” I asked, “What about leadership, motivating your juniors, taking crucial decisions, isn’t that what this table is meant for?” “Ha, ha, ha!” laughed the head table, and I felt embarrassed as all the other tables and chairs laughed with it. “See that man over there in that white cassock!”

“He’s a priest!” I said, “And he seems to be staring at you!” “He’s in love with me,” said the Head Table, “He wants to come and occupy this place!” “I know him, he has no quality of a leader!” I said. “But he knows how to get to the Head Table,” chuckled the Head Table, “Watch!”

I watched the priest as he slowly tripped a fellow priest, back stabbed another and whispered something in the ears of another causing a fight to take place, all the time edging closer and closer to where I sat. “Move over!” he said roughly to me. “But you have no right to sit here!” I said, “You do not know how to lead or how to serve!”

I heard the Head Table chuckling as the priest who wanted to be bishop answered, “But I don’t want to lead or serve, I just want to sit here with my legs up! Those who are leading and serving sit there!”

I walked over to where the priest had pointed, it was the last row of the hall, with men and women washing the wounds of those who were hurt, listening to grievances and advising their followers how to handle their problems.

“Why don’t you sit at the head table?” I asked them, “That is your rightful place!” “For us this is the head table!” said a man in judge’s robes who I felt had just been sworn in, “There’s more I can do here, then there!” I looked back sadly at other leaders with their feet up on the head table.!

