Tariq Saeed Peshawar

A police officer was martyred and two cops wounded seriously after a bloody shoot-out between the Police and the outlaws following law enforcers raid at the criminal’s den in the tank district on Saturday.

“A Station House Officer was martyred while two others were injured when proclaimed offenders and hardened criminals attacked the police during a raid in the Tank district on Saturday,” police authorities said.

Police conducted raid upon receiving information about the presence of wanted criminals in the Karri Shah Noor area of Tank. The police party led by SHO Abdul Ali Khan rushed to the site to chase the criminals who offered resistance.

Upon seeing the police team, the terrorists opened fire on them, resulting in the martyrdom of the police officer. Police said adding Abdul Ali Khan, the Station House Officer, was martyred, while constables Riaz and Akram sustained injuries in the terror attack.

The injured policemen called for reinforcements, and a gun battle with the terrorists continued for hours yet the details of losses on part of the miscreants could not be ascertained.