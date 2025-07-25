Seminar stresses institutional reforms to build safer societies for women

A one-day seminar titled “Promoting Women’s Protection and Holistic Development: Building Safe, Empowered, and Inclusive Communities” was held in collaboration with OATH, PPI, and NCHR.

Chairperson NCHR, Ms. Rabiya Javeri Agha emphasized the Commission’s commitment to institutional and legal reforms protecting women’s rights in her keynote address. MNA Mahjabeen Abbasi and SP Pari Gul Tareej also addressed the gathering. The seminar featured diverse perspectives from law enforcement, legal experts, civil society, and activists through a panel discussion and the launch of the equality anthem “Jeena Aik Jeesa.”

The event highlighted the need for stronger collaboration between institutions and communities to build safer, more inclusive societies for women. The seminar concluded with a vote of thanks from Member Minorities NCHR and Member Executive Committee Nazriya Pakistan Council, Mr. Manzoor Masih.