Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday said that protection and security of the country and nation, besides maintaining secure environment for the public, were among the top priorities of the government.

The prime minister chaired a meeting to review the security situation in the country, especially in Balochistan province, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The meeting was attended by Caretaker Ministers Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, Shahid Ashraf Tarrar, Sami Saeed, Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mardan Khan Domki and the senior civil and military officials.

During the meeting, the prime minister also stressed upon further improvement of legislative framework with regard to strengthening of the state response on security matters. He also reiterated that people would be provided with the financial and economic opportunities at the federal and provincial levels.

He added that for the effective utilization of resources, the formulation of latest and innovative strategy was indispensable. The prime minister lauded role of the provincial government and the law enforcement agencies for maintaining law and order situation in the province.

Meanwhile, the prime minister chaired a meeting to review the development projects in Balochistan, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Kakar underlined the need for the creation of jobs and livelihood opportunities in Balochistan through an effective strategy.

He directed for keeping a balance in the budget and expenditures through a better mechanism in the future and stressed upon proper utilization of resources.

During the meeting, the prime minister observed that the province had immense potential in minerals mining which could be utilized for the development of the country’s economy.

Mineral resources in the province could be fully tapped in the presence of effective communication infrastructure in those mineral-rich areas, he opined. The chief secretary briefed the prime minister on the proposed and ongoing uplift projects in the province.