Security beefed up in City

City Reporter

The security has been beefed up in provincial capital for protection of mosques and other worship places.

A spokesman for police said that more than 12,000 policemen had been deployed outside mosques, important markets, bazaars and all public and private sensitive buildings during Ramazan to avoid any untoward incident.

He said that snipers have also been performing their duties on rooftops of highly sensitive mosques in the city. All SPs have been directed to conduct visits to their respective areas for reviewing security arrangements.

The policemen would ensure patrolling in their respective beats besides implementation of the security plan at religious places, markets, bazaars and other public places including offices, he added.

He said that the administrations of the mosques have been asked to set up walk-through gates, use metal detectors, instal CCTV cameras and deploy four to five private security guards besides maintaining lights inside and outside the mosques.

The policemen have been directed to keep a vigilant eye on suspected elements and activities. Meanwhile, the city traffic police also claimed to put in place special arrangements to ensure smooth vehicular activities on the city thoroughfares during Ramazan.