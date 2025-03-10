AGL57.12▲ 3.16 (0.06%)AIRLINK175.73▲ 0.31 (0.00%)BOP13.12▲ 0.24 (0.02%)CNERGY7.54▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)DCL9.7▲ 0.31 (0.03%)DFML47.22▲ 0.22 (0.00%)DGKC125.88▼ -0.8 (-0.01%)FCCL43.91▼ -2.08 (-0.05%)FFL15.01▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)HUBC130.23▼ -1.81 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.34▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.5▲ 0.04 (0.01%)KOSM6.06▲ 0 (0.00%)MLCF56.03▼ -0.6 (-0.01%)NBP82.41▲ 0.85 (0.01%)OGDC214.77▼ -5.02 (-0.02%)PAEL40.9▼ -0.61 (-0.01%)PIBTL9.75▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)PPL181.48▼ -5.15 (-0.03%)PRL34.22▼ -0.68 (-0.02%)PTC23.06▼ -0.47 (-0.02%)SEARL95.72▲ 0.76 (0.01%)TELE7.87▲ 0 (0.00%)TOMCL32.05▼ -0.03 (0.00%)TPLP10.98▲ 0.05 (0.00%)TREET21.12▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TRG60.5▲ 1.3 (0.02%)UNITY29.42▲ 0.14 (0.00%)WTL1.35▲ 0 (0.00%)

Secretary Information Ambreen Jan, ten others promoted to Grade-22

Secretary Information Ambreen Jan Ten Others Promoted To Grade 22
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – Federal Secretary Ministry of Information & Broadcasting Ms. Ambreen Jan, and ten other officers have been promoted to Grade-22 in a meeting of High Powered Selection Board.

The meeting, which took place today in capital city Islamabad, was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

In addition to Ms. Jan, ten other senior officers from various government services have also been elevated from Grade-21 to Grade-22. These promotions include officers from the Secretariat Group, Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service, Economists Group, Military Land and Cantonment Group, Postal Group, and Railway (Commercial and Transportation) Group.

Group Officer Name
Secretariat Group Ms. Aisha Humera Chaudhry
Mr. Zahoor Ahmad
Dr. Nawaz Ahmad
Mr. Hammad Shamimi
Mr. Muhammad Aslam Ghauri
Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service Shahzad Hasan
Syed Muhammad Ammar Naqvi
Economist Group Dr. Imtiaz Ahmad
Information Group Dr. Ambreen Jan
Postal Group Mr. Samiullah Khan
Railway Group Syed Mazhar Ali Shah

Secretary Information Ambreen Jan Ten Others Promoted To Grade 22

The promotions highlight the government’s continued efforts to recognize and reward the contributions of its senior officers across various sectors.

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Pakistan among cheapest countries to visit: Here’s detailed report for tourists

  • Pakistan

Travel agents refuse Umrah visa to these Pakistani pilgrims

  • Islamabad

PIDE study calls for smart meters to improve power sector efficiency

  • Pakistan, Top News

State Bank holds Policy Rate steady at 12pc amid economic revival

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer