Secretary Information Ambreen Jan, ten others promoted to Grade-22

ISLAMABAD – Federal Secretary Ministry of Information & Broadcasting Ms. Ambreen Jan, and ten other officers have been promoted to Grade-22 in a meeting of High Powered Selection Board.
The meeting, which took place today in capital city Islamabad, was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.
In addition to Ms. Jan, ten other senior officers from various government services have also been elevated from Grade-21 to Grade-22. These promotions include officers from the Secretariat Group, Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service, Economists Group, Military Land and Cantonment Group, Postal Group, and Railway (Commercial and Transportation) Group.
|Group
|Officer Name
|Secretariat Group
|Ms. Aisha Humera Chaudhry
|Mr. Zahoor Ahmad
|Dr. Nawaz Ahmad
|Mr. Hammad Shamimi
|Mr. Muhammad Aslam Ghauri
|Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service
|Shahzad Hasan
|Syed Muhammad Ammar Naqvi
|Economist Group
|Dr. Imtiaz Ahmad
|Information Group
|Dr. Ambreen Jan
|Postal Group
|Mr. Samiullah Khan
|Railway Group
|Syed Mazhar Ali Shah
The promotions highlight the government’s continued efforts to recognize and reward the contributions of its senior officers across various sectors.