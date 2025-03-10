Secretary Information Ambreen Jan, ten others promoted to Grade-22

ISLAMABAD – Federal Secretary Ministry of Information & Broadcasting Ms. Ambreen Jan, and ten other officers have been promoted to Grade-22 in a meeting of High Powered Selection Board.

The meeting, which took place today in capital city Islamabad, was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

In addition to Ms. Jan, ten other senior officers from various government services have also been elevated from Grade-21 to Grade-22. These promotions include officers from the Secretariat Group, Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service, Economists Group, Military Land and Cantonment Group, Postal Group, and Railway (Commercial and Transportation) Group.

Group Officer Name Secretariat Group Ms. Aisha Humera Chaudhry Mr. Zahoor Ahmad Dr. Nawaz Ahmad Mr. Hammad Shamimi Mr. Muhammad Aslam Ghauri Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service Shahzad Hasan Syed Muhammad Ammar Naqvi Economist Group Dr. Imtiaz Ahmad Information Group Dr. Ambreen Jan Postal Group Mr. Samiullah Khan Railway Group Syed Mazhar Ali Shah

The promotions highlight the government’s continued efforts to recognize and reward the contributions of its senior officers across various sectors.