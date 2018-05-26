Pakistan became member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in June 2017 and it is good to note it has hosted, for the first time, SCO’s Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure Legal Experts three-day meeting in Islamabad which ended only yesterday. The meeting, according to statement issued by the Foreign Office, is being attended by legal experts from eight member states including China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan besides host Pakistan as well as representatives of SCO-RATS Executive Committee which will be discussing terrorist threats being faced by the region and devise ways and means to enhance counter-terrorism cooperation between the SCO member states.

On the eve of the moot, Pakistan has availed the opportunity to reiterate its support for the efforts for regional cooperation in fighting terrorism, drug trafficking and organized crime. Presence of Indian delegation for the first time may prove a thaw in the relationship between the two neighbouring countries which are somehow not having good friendly cordial relations for quite sometime.

Besides this SCO moot, India and Pakistan will also be participating in a joint military exercise in Russia under the aegis of the SCO in September 2018 for the first time ever. Pakistani and Indian troops have been together in peacekeeping assignments with the United Nations but this upcoming joint military exercise is going to be first timer and may prove good in bringing the neighbouring countries closer to each other and may break the ice, it is sincerely hoped.

M Z RIFAT

Lahore

