NikolayShulginov held a working meeting with the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the Russian Federation Shafqat Ali Khan in connection with his departure from Russia and completion of his tenure.

The Head of the Ministry of Energy thanked Shafkat Ali Khan for fruitful cooperation in the field of energy, as well as for the work carried out within the framework of the Russian-Pakistani Intergovernmental Commission, co-chaired by Nikolai Shulginov.

“Over the years of our joint work, much has been done, including thanks to your deep understanding of the specifics of Russian-Pakistani cooperation. We look forward to a further productive energy dialogue between Russia and Pakistan,” Nikolai Shulginov said.

In turn, Shafqat Ali Khan stressed that relations between the two countries have been developing positively for many years, including in energy issues, and expressed hope for further strengthening of energy cooperation.

The sides also discussed key issues of the current bilateral energy cooperation. In particular, the Minister noted that it is necessary to accelerate the creation of a working group for the preparation and further implementation of a Comprehensive plan for the development of the gas industry in Pakistan.

NikolayShulginov stressed that Russia is interested in holding multilateral negotiations with the participation of the Pakistani side to work out issues on the international transport corridor.—PR