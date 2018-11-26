Rupee weakens against dollar

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The rupee weakened by four paisas against dollar on Monday owing to high weekly demand, dealers said. The rupee ended Rs134.04 to the dollar from last Friday’s closing of Rs134.00 in interbank foreign exchange market.

The interbank foreign exchange market was initiated in the range of Rs134.95 and Rs134.05.

The market recorded day high of Rs134.07 and low of Rs134.04 and closed at Rs134.04. The rupee also weakened in the open market.

Malik Bostan, President, Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP) said buying and selling of dollar recorded at Rs135.00/Rs135.40 as compared with Rs135.00/Rs135.30 as on last Saturday.

Malik Bostan said that the rupee was sliding due to higher demand.

