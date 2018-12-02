Rupee nosedives

A day after the Government celebrated completion of 100 days in power, the country witnessed unprecedented devaluation of Pak Rupee, which hit a record low at Rs. 144 to the greenback before settling at Rs. 139.05. This un-announced massive devaluation, which was sixth depreciation of rupee since December 2017, sent shock waves across the country sending wrong signals to investors and people of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has tried to pacify people saying that there was nothing to worry about rupee depreciation. Addressing the inaugural ceremony of vehicle manufacturing plant, he declared that the Government was taking all out measures to ensure the ease of doing business in the country and attract foreign investment which would help address the issues of current account deficit and rupee-dollar disparity through enhanced inflows of dollars. However, it is the highly negative fallout of the development that is worrying people about their own economic plight and that of the country. Never before depreciation of rupee, done at the instance of lenders and donors, led to improvement in foreign exchange position of Pakistan except paving the way for more loans, which always served as stop-gap arrangements to run affairs of the state. This is surely going to be the case again as the move is apparently in fulfilment of the conditions that the IMF has put forth for a bailout package. Only a day earlier, Finance Minister Asad Umar claimed on the floor of Parliament that the Government was not in hurry to finalize package with the IMF indicating also that the harsh conditions of the lender might not be accepted because of their implications for the economy and the people. However, Friday’s devaluation is a clear testimony that the Government has decided to accept tough conditions of the IMF irrespective of their ramifications for the general public. It also means that the Government would also jack up prices of electricity and gas further as this is also one of the demands of the IMF. Financial and economic experts are right in their analysis that people of Pakistan had to witness repeated devaluations and increase in power and gas tariffs due to faulty strategy of the Government. They point out that the Government should have allowed devaluation and increased rates of gas and electricity after talks with the IMF but it acted in haste and implemented one cycle of tariff hike and devaluation even before approaching the Fund for loan.

It is all the more alarming that the Finance Minister has justified devaluation by saying that the rupee-dollar parity would not be kept artificially stable and rupee would be left at the mercy of manipulative market forces. This means the rupee might end up around Rs. 150 to a dollar in coming weeks and as a result not only debt burden of the country would increase but also prices of all imports including raw material for exports would become dearer. Together with the decision of the State Bank to raise the key policy rate by 150 points to 10 percent would push the cost of doing business up and one fails how the Government expects to attract foreign investment under these circumstances. Devaluation would mean fresh wave of price-hike of almost every item and service and already gold prices crossed Rs. 65,000 per tola in one day. It is also because of the massive devaluation of rupee that despite oil prices falling below $50 a barrel, the Government lowered prices of petrol and diesel just by rupee two a litre, depriving people of the due relief of the big reduction in oil prices in the international market. According to economic experts, around Rs. 300 billion will be added to the foreign debt in response to Friday’s whopping exchange rate adjustment. Some circles have been advocating that devaluation would help boost exports but there are no indications as yet that exports increased due to depreciation of rupee since December 2017. The Government is also using currency devaluation to ease pressure on the balance of payments stimulated by widening current account deficit and falling foreign exchange reserves. However, the situation can be reversed to some extent if the Government, instead of allowing devaluation, takes stringent measures to stop illegal flight of dollar from the country. It is in the knowledge of all decision-makers that dollar is smuggled out of country on a daily basis through launches but instead of laying hands on influential people, it is taking decisions that add to the miseries of the people. It is not advisable to ask people to swallow multiple bitter pills at a time.

