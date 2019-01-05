Rupee gains against USD

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Pak Rupee appreciated by six paisas against dollar on Friday owing to supply of foreign currency under remittances and export receipts. The Pak Rupee gained six paisas to end at Rs138.86 against dollar as compared with Rs138.92 in interbank foreign exchange market.

The interbank foreign exchange market was initiated in the range of Rs138.93 and Rs138.95. The market recorded day high of Rs138.95 and low of Rs138.86 and closed at Rs138.86.

The local currency however remained unchanged.

Share on: WhatsApp