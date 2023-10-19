Majyd Aziz, President Global Compact Network Pakistan, stated that the enlightened corporations of Pakistan have steadfastly continued to comply with International Labor Standards, the Ten Principles of UN Global Compact, and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals. They have become role models, not only for large corporations but also for SMEs.

He was speaking at the signing ceremony of the Charter of Principles where Roshan Packages Ltd of Lahore, became a member of the UNGC based in New York. Majyd Aziz, President GCNP and TayyabAijazQureshi, CEO Roshan Packages signed on charter of Principles of UNGC.

Khalid Junejo, Executive Director GCNP, RidaTayyab, Director RPL, and executives of both organizations were also present on the occasion.At the signing ceremony, Majyd Aziz, President of the Global Compact Network Pakistan, further said that it is imperative that the private sector ensures that in this tough global marketplace, Pakistan’s share must rise, and there is no room for complacency or shortcuts.

Today’s consumers strongly demand that the products they purchase are made by companies that adhere to all quality standards.TayyabAijazQureshi, CEO of Roshan Packages, reassured in his speech that his company, a leader in the packaging industry, would diligently uphold its track record of compliance. Simultaneously, he expressed the commitment to inspire other companies to adhere to these standards.

He emphasized that complying with international standards is now a national obligation for all companies. Every entity must ensure that Pakistan becomes the preferred destination for sourcing excellent products.