ISLAMABAD – A petition seeking removal of civil judge Asim Hafeez, the husband of the main accused in the Rizwana torture case, from job has been filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The case of torturing a housemaid, Rizwana, came to light on July 24 last. The mother of the 14-year-old housemaid had accused the judge’s wife of torture. The teenager girl is currently recovering at the General Hospital, Lahore, from serious injuries.

Last week, the Lahore High Court (LHC) made the civil judge OSD. The LHC registrar also issued a notification in this regard, posting the civil judge as OSD in Rawalpindi.

In latest development, a petition seeking his removal has been filed by a civil society organisation. IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq will take up the case today (Wednesday).

The wife of the civil judge, Somia, is currently in police custody on 14-day judicial remand. The judge is reluctant to appear before a joint investigation team (JIT), formed to probe the torture case, saying he would not join the investigation until he is ordered by the LHC.