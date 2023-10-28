Saudi Arabia condemned any ground operations by Israel that may threaten the lives of Palestinian civilians and expose them to more dangers and inhumane conditions, the foreign ministry said on Saturday.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is following with great concern the Israeli military escalation in the Gaza Strip as a result of the ground operations carried out by the Israeli army” in the Palestinian enclave, the statement said.

The Kingdom warned “of the danger of continuing to carry out these blatant and unjustified violations of international law against the brotherly Palestinian people,” saying “this has serious repercussions for the stability of the region and regional and international peace and security.”—Agencies